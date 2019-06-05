First Alert Forecast: day-to-day opportunities for much needed rainfall

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! A sluggish low pressure system will circulate higher humidity levels and rain chances into the Cape Fear Region beginning Wednesday. Early on, enjoy generous sun intervals, a chance for a stray pop-up storm, light and mainly southerly breezes, balmy humidity levels, and middle to upper 80s for highs. Expect daily odds for drought-denting showers and thunderstorms to grow from 30 to 40% Wednesday to a healthier 50 to 60% Thursday through Monday.
The risk for severe weather is on the lower end of the scale but it is not a zero. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts, hail and torrential downpours. Stay alert and head indoors if you come across these gusty storms!
Check out your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here.
