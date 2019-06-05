Developers, city look for compromise on waterfront regulations

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For more than a year, Daniel Shirley has been trying to find a compromise with the City of Wilmington over inconsistencies regarding waterfront development.
Shirley, who owns Overbeck Marine Construction, said he has run into issues while working for clients who want new piers or docks within city limits.
The city’s regulations regarding conservation of waterway ecosystems are not in line with the Coastal Area Management Act, which provides statewide guidelines for conservation through the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality.
“There was kind of a disconnect between the state and the local [rules],” Shirley said.
That’s why he submitted an application to the city for an amendment to the land development code, bringing it “more in line” with the state regulations.
Specifically, Shirley said the state allows for the construction of piers with gazebos, or docks wider than six feet — as long as conditions are met — but the city does not.
His understanding, he said, is that in years past, zoning officials have sometimes aligned with the state and county code, but not always.
“Our goal is to try to clarify that,” he said, adding that one of the primary goals is to make the process more objective.
Shirley said he and his team have been working to find code language that gives private property owners reasonable rights to build amenities, but also protects the natural resources.
He said he’s been talking with the city for nearly a year, but he described many of those months as a “stalemate” between the two sides. However, last month, the planning commission and staff held a work session with Shirley to try to work out some of the details.
That’s why, Shirley said, he has requested that the application be considered in July, rather than at Wednesday night’s commission meeting.
Planning Commission Chair Deb Hayes said the work to find a compromise is ongoing, but going well.
“All sides are working really hard to find good solutions for all of this,” she said.
The work session for the proposed changes will take place on Monday, June 24 at 3 p.m.
