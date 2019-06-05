Columbus boy declines sheriff’s deputy’s offer to buy trampoline; wants to earn it with lemonade stand money

“I said, ‘What you got?’ and he said ‘I got some lemonade.’ I said ‘Oh, okay cool. What are you doing with your money?’ He said ‘I want to buy me a trampoline.’ I said ‘That’s cool, well I can help you buy a trampoline," Peebles said, "’If you want it.' He said ‘No, I don’t want you to help me.’ He said ‘I want to earn my own money and buy my own trampoline.’”