Columbus boy declines sheriff’s deputy’s offer to buy trampoline; wants to earn it with lemonade stand money

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A little boy’s lemonade stand is getting a lot of social media attention after a Muscogee County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped by for a cup and a chat.
8-year-old Patrick Ervin has been selling lemonade on the corner of Forrest Road and Doyle Avenue in Columbus for more than a year.
Deputy Sherman Peebles said he sees Patrick every day, honks his horn and waves, but for some reason yesterday he felt like he needed to stop and talk to the little boy.
“I said, ‘What you got?’ and he said ‘I got some lemonade.’ I said ‘Oh, okay cool. What are you doing with your money?’ He said ‘I want to buy me a trampoline.’ I said ‘That’s cool, well I can help you buy a trampoline," Peebles said, "’If you want it.' He said ‘No, I don’t want you to help me.’ He said ‘I want to earn my own money and buy my own trampoline.’”
“I just like to get my own money and get my own things," Ervin said.
Peebles is planning to bring Patrick a sign, so other drivers and community members know what Patrick is doing.
He encourages everyone to stop by the corner of Forrest Rd. and Doyle Ave. and meet this little boy, even buy some of his sweet lemonade after 4:30 p.m. when he opens up shop.
