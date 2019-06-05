City redirects funds to Portia Hines Park, but residents worry over project’s future

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Almost a year after members of the Northside community brought Wilmington City Council a petition asking for improvements to Portia Hines Park, things are finally progressing.
Wilmington City Council approved a measure to transfer $67,100 leftover from the Empie Park tennis court project in order to begin the design and engineering phase of the Portia Hines project.
Community members asked that lighting and bathrooms be installed at the park to allow it to better serve as a community gathering place. That will likely cost a few hundred thousand dollars — funds that were not appropriated in the budget that passed its first reading at Tuesday night’s meeting.
City staff explained the money for the improvements would be appropriated once the city receives reimbursement from FEMA, because of the nearly $25 million spent in the wake of Hurricane Florence.
However, after the public hearing on the fiscal year 2020 budget, and a council work session, city staff returned with the measure to at least get the ball rolling on the design portion of the project. That way, the city will be ready to go when the time comes.
Staff said finding a contractor to do the design will likely take three or four months, and then the design process could take several more.
As far as the funding, it is unclear when the city will receive the more than $17 million FEMA has already announced will be coming back, because that money first has to go through the state. Additionally, the money borrowed from the city’s debt service fund has to be repaid first, before the general fund.
Greg Pampell, who lives in the Northside community and has been a part of the effort to push for the park improvements, said he is glad the city took the step to begin the design process, but he is worried that the money from FEMA could be a long way off.
“There’s just as equal a chance that none of those funds will ever arrive," he said. "So where are the funds going to come from if FEMA doesn’t come through? So I think the city council needs to decide that this is a priority, and these funds should be allocated from real money instead of possibility money.”
Pampell and others who attended Tuesday night’s meeting said they think the city should be appropriating the funds through the parks and recreation budget, not through leftover fund balances and “maybe” dollars from FEMA.
Mayor Bill Saffo said he recognizes the frustration at how long this process takes, but that he and other council members appreciate the community’s dedication to the effort.
Council Member Clifford Barnett said he wanted to assure the community that the park is a priority.
Other council business included:
- Authorizing the city manager to apply for a port security grant to replace equipment on the SABLE program helicopter, and purchase a drone
- Approving the first-read of the Fiscal Year 2020 budget and fee schedule, including changes in the cost of a round at the Municipal golf course.
- Approving an agreement with CFPUA for construction on the drainage culvert on River Road, as well as awarding the construction contract to Trader Construction Company
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.