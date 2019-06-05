Chase Bank’s newest policy change says you can’t take them to court; here’s how to opt out

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -If you are a Chase credit card customer you may have gotten an email this week that describes new policy changes impacting your rights.
Unless you weed through all of the changes with your attorney, you probably didn’t notice the section that said you’ll no longer be able to take the company to court.
By doing nothing, customers agree to the new terms, saying any legal dispute with Chase will be handled by a third party arbitrator and not the courts.
The cards impacted are Sapphire, United MileagePlus and Slate cards.
“Nearly all of our credit cards will add this element to the card holder agreement, except for the AARP card,” Trish Wexler, J.P. Morgan Chase’s chief communications officer, told MarketWatch.
There does appear to be one way to opt-out of the forced arbitration clause according to what Chase told Fast Company but you must do so by Aug. 7, 2019.
