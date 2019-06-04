Whiteville City Schools names new superintendent

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville City Schools has a new top educator.
Marc Whichard accepted the position as superintendent of Whiteville City Schools Monday night at the board of education meeting. The vote was unanimous.
“We chose him out of 20 candidates because of the way he presented himself and the things that would be beneficial to Whiteville City Schools,” said Coleman Barbour, chairman of the board of education. “We thought he’d be a good educational leader.”
Whichard comes to Whiteville from Edgecombe County where he was assistant superintendent of human resources for Edgecombe County Schools.
He spent four years as principal of Southwest Edgecombe High School, six years teaching at Tarboro High School, and served as vice chairman of the Pitt County Board of Education from 2010-16.
Barbour says Whichard was the best choice of the 20 candidates who applied for the position.
“All around he was head and shoulders above everyone else,” Barbour said Monday night.
Whichard replaces Kenny Garland who left last July to take a job as superintendent of Jasper County Charter Schools in Monticello, Ga.
Whichard’s first day on the job in Whiteville is July 1.
