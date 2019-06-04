Watch independent films with ties to NC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s your chance to see a number of independent films, many with ties to North Carolina.
The 2019 Cape Fear Independent Film Festival kicks off Thursday, June 6, at Ironclad Brewery.
The festival continues June 7 and 8 at the Hannah Block Community Arts Center.
It’s A Mess, a film starring Asheville native Vincent D’Onofrio, is one of the films in the festival. It follows the story of a chance encounter with a peculiar character who helps two ‘Lost Sisters’ survive the darkness of night.
Also featured during the festival, a film called Pursuit of Justice, which is a criminal justice documentary set in North Carolina. The film has a unique answer to wrongful convictions nationwide.
This is the nineteenth year for the festival, which promotes and presents the works of independent filmmakers, taking special notice of those from North Carolina.
Tickets and more information can be found here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.