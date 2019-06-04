UNCW’s Greg Jones selected by Tampa Bay in first round of MLB draft

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Tampa Bay Rays selected UNCW shortstop Greg Jones with the 22nd pick in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft on Monday.
Jones, a draft-eligible sophomore, led the Seahawks in batting average (.341), runs scored (70), triples (nine), walks (55), on-base percentage (.491), and stolen bases (42).
The 2019 Colonial Athletic Association player of the year becomes the highest drafted Seahawk since the New York Mets selected pitcher Bradley Holt 33rd overall as a supplemental first-round pick in 2008.
The MLB draft continues through June 5 in Secaucus, N.J.
