Repair work closes bridge in Brunswick Co. for a week

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - A bridge on NC 906 (Midway Road) is closed for emergency girder work.
The bridge is over Middle Swamp less than a mile south of its intersection with US 17 Business in Bolivia.
After the NC Department of Transportation inspected this bridge, it was determined girder work was needed to ensure it remains safe.
The closure went into effect Tuesday afternoon and is expected to last through the evening of June 11.
A detour using NC 211 and US 17 is set up to get around the closure. Drivers should heed detour signs and anticipate possibly needing extra travel time.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.