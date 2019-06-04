No threat of Lyme disease in southeastern North Carolina but you still should worry about tick bites

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are a growing number of tick-borne illnesses around the country and geographically, ticks are spreading to more places in the U.S.
Dr. Paul Kamitsuka said one tick-related disease those in southeastern North Carolina do not have to worry about is Lyme disease.
“It’s interesting because we have the tick, the black-legged ticks, that do transmit Lyme disease here and for the longest time, we were wondering why we didn’t see the disease,” he said.
As it turns out, Dr. Kamitsuka explained the ticks in southeastern North Carolina feed on lizards and something in the lizards’ blood cleanses the disease-causing pathogen that spreads Lyme Disease. In other parts of the country, the ticks feed on mice, which do not have this Lyme disease-killing power in their blood stream.
“So, it blocks transmission here in this area and we are the beneficiaries,” he said.
Lyme disease is characterized by fever, headache, fatigue and a bullseye rash.
In our part of North Carolina, ticks carry Rocky Mountain spotted fever, which causes fever, headache, joint ache and muscle ache.
Ticks also carry Anaplasmosis, which has similar symptoms.
Dr. Kamitsuka said that’s why we still need to take precautions to avoid illnesses spread by ticks.
“If you go hiking, try to stick to the trail,” he said. "Avoid walking intense vegetation because the ticks like to be at the tip of standing vegetation and get under clothing. Use insect repellent containing DEET. After you come back from being outdoors, do a good to check and shower down. Those would be prudent precautions.
“The key thing is most tick-borne illnesses are fairly easily treated so if you have took exposure and then a week later you develop a fever, let your clinician know so that it can be considered in terms of what caused your fever,” he said.
