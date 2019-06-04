New Hanover pitcher Blake Walston drafted by Arizona Diamondbacks

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Arizona Diamondbacks drafted New Hanover High School pitcher Blake Walton with the 26th pick in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft on Monday.
Walston, the Gatorade baseball player of the year in North Carolina, was 12-0 with a 0.20 earned run average and struck out 119 batters in 68.2 innings pitched this season.
The senior helped lead the Wildcats to their second consecutive 3A state championship on Saturday. NHHS swept Marvin Ridge in the best-of-3 series in Zebulon.
Walston becomes the highest-drafted New Hanover Wildcat since the Boston Red Sox selected Trot Nixon seventh overall in 1993.
The MLB draft continues through June 5 in Secaucus, N.J.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.