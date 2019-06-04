New Hanover baseball team getting national attention

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover High School’s baseball team is getting national attention.
The Wildcats (28-2) are ranked in the top 25 by two national publications. Maxpreps.com has the Wildcats as the 10th best team in the country, and USA Today ranks NHHS seventh.
On Saturday, New Hanover won its second consecutive 3A state title after sweeping Marvin Ridge in the best-of-3 series in Zebulon.
This is the second consecutive year NHHS ended the season ranked in top 25 national polls.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.