Lawmakers respond to Duke University study that warned of repeated coal ash spills at Sutton Lake

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Lawmakers responded Tuesday to findings from researchers at Duke University that coal ash spilled several times into a lake, and has gone unnoticed. The researchers said this most recently occurred after Hurricane Florence.
Rep. Deb Butler (D) and Sen. Harper Peterson (D) held a press conference responding to the study at Sutton Lake on Tuesday. They had several recommendations, including asking the New Hanover County’s Health Department to analyze the study’s results.
The representatives also want the state Department of Environmental Quality to require Duke Energy to sample the water here, and pay for the costs connected to the possible contamination.
After Hurricane Florence, the coal ash landfill at the Sutton Plant breached, impacting Sutton Lake. Researchers at Duke University tested the lake afterward and said heavy metals like arsenic were found in the sediment.
A representative with Duke Energy said the company studies sediment here and the data shows metal levels “within applicable surface quality standards."
“It is ludicrous to compare decades-old ash at the bottom of a man-made wastewater facility to anything found in conventional lakes and rivers," the Duke Energy rep said. “This wastewater facility did exactly what it was designed to do: serve as a buffer between our former coal plant and the Cape Fear River to keep the public and environment safe.”
Scientists with Duke University will present their findings to lawmakers in Raleigh next week.
