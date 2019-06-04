If Old Glory has gotten really old, retire that flag at upcoming American Legion event

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If you have an old Amercian flag and need to dispose of it, American Legion Post 68 in Leland can help.
On June 15 at the Brunswick Forest Community Commons, Post 68 is holding a fundraiser and flag collection day from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Residents who have worn or torn flags can drop them off in flag retirement receptacles at 2501 Brunswick Forest Parkway.
In addition to the flag collection, Post 68 members will serve hot dogs and soft drinks from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Brodee Dogs of Leland will provide the food and donations are appreciated.
Last year, the American Legion collected and retired more than 150 unserviceable American flags.
For more information, call 413-834-4106.
