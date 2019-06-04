Hulu’s ‘Reprisal’ set to film first season in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A television show starring Abigail Spencer, which filmed its pilot episode in Wilmington last year, will return to the Port City later this month to finish filming its first season.
According to film permits released by the city of Wilmington, crews will shoot interior scenes at Jimbo’s Restaurant on South College Road on June 14 and at a home at 445 Wayne Drive June 17-19.
Hulu announced in February that it had green-lit a full season of Reprisal. The series is expected to premiere on the streaming service later this year.
A description of Reprisal released by Hulu says the show is a “hyper-kinetic revenge tale following a relentless femme fatale (Abigail Spencer) who, after being left for dead, leads a vengeful campaign against a bombastic gang of gear heads.”
According to TVLine, Spencer (Timeless) plays Katherine Harlow, a woman who was left for dead but survives and takes on the new persona of Doris Dearie. After years of relative peace and quiet, Doris’ niece is taken by the same gang that tried to kill her, which prompts Doris to go on a revenge-filled rescue mission.
The cast also includes Mena Massoud (Disney’s Aladdin, Jack Ryan), Rodrigo Santoro (Westworld), David Dastmalchian (MacGyver, Twin Peaks) and Rhys Wakefield (True Detective, The Purge).
