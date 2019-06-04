St. James hosts public seminar, fair on upcoming hurricane season

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of St. James held events Tuesday to get communities ready for hurricane season.
The St. James Emergency Management Team hosted the two-part annual event at the St. James Community Center. A hurricane seminar was held from 1-3 p.m., followed by a hurricane fair from 3-4 p.m.
“We want our residents know a lot more about storms than when they woke up this morning, and that’s the whole idea," Joe Castagnola, deputy director of St. James Emergency Management. "A lot of us in St. James are from the north, and you don’t have the kind of weather patterns in the north like you do here. This is different for everybody and so we want them to feel safe.”
Speakers from the National Weather Service, WECT First Alert Weather Team, North Carolina Department of Transportation, North Carolina Department of Insurance, the Town of St. James, St. James Fire Department, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency services were on hand.
“We felt we were in great contact with residents during (Hurricane) Florence,” says Castagnola. “We use Blackboard Connect to communicate, and get all the latest information out before and during a hurricane or storm."
The fair included vendors from government agencies, insurance companies, storm-related organizations, fire, EMS and others.
“Our local vendors and neighboring vendors in Southport did an excellent job of letting us know of updates post Florence," says Castagnola. "Such as, what stores were open, which stations had gas, and where the community could get food.”
The event informed neighbors about the plan for this year’s hurricane season and potential severe storms.
“Each storm is different," says Castagnola. "We just have to find ways to prepare. We have been doing and we will all have to be doing training. We’re all volunteers. We have 22 volunteers that are on our team and so we just try to get better at our skill sets and be prepared to deal with whatever we have to deal with.”
