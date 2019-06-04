Fran’s Fans is heating up to cool senior citizens down

(WECT) - The Fran's Fans campaign has helped thousands of senior citizens in the Cape Fear region stay cool in the summer heat over the past two decades.
Every year, WECT’s Frances Weller heads to Walmarts in various locations around the area to collect fans to donate to the New Hanover County Senior Center, Brunswick Senior Resources and the Pender County Adult Services Center.
Join Frances Weller at the following locations and help someone beat the heat this summer:
Thursday, June 20
- Walmart in Leland: 6-8 a.m. and noon
- Walmart in Burgaw: 4-6:30 p.m.
Friday, June 21
- Walmart in Monkey Junction: 6-8 a.m. and noon
- Walmart in Porter’s Neck: 4-6:30 p.m.
*All fans must be new and still in their boxes.
More than 800 fans were collected during the drive in 2018.
