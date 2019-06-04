First Alert Forecast: short-term dryness then drought-denting rain chances return

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! This forecast period starts with a swell Tuesday. Enjoy generous sun intervals, a chance for a stray pop-up storm, light and mainly easterly breezes, reasonable humidity levels, and lower and middle 80s for highs.
A sluggish low pressure system will circulate higher humidity levels and rain chances into the Cape Fear Region beginning Wednesday. Expect daily odds for drought-denting showers and thunderstorms to grow from 30 to 40% Wednesday to a healthier 50 to 60% from Thursday to Monday.
In the tropics, a tropical storm named “Barry” has a medium chance to harness the warmth and curvature of Mexico’s Bay of Campeche and develop early this week. Whether or not development occurs, portions of eastern Mexico are in-line for heavy rainfall. No threats for the Carolinas!
Check out your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Of course, anytime, for any ZIP Code, you can tap into a full, tailored ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.
