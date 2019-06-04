COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Help these students fidget with a purpose

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Ms. Sammartino has a unique group of students. They have very different personalities and a variety of disabilities.
The Leland Middle School teacher says her class is creative, determined and overall an “amazing group of students who work hard every day to achieve new heights in academics and social skills.”
“My students inspire me everyday to be the best teacher for them and to learn new skills in order to better provide instruction for their variety of needs,” Sammartino wrote in her post on DonorsChoose.org, an online charity that helps teachers across the country get funding for school projects and supplies.
Sammartino is asking for funds to purchase fidgets, letters for spelling and necessary items to make the class materials last. She hopes these items will allow her students to have a way to use sensory regulation strategies they are taught in an independent manner.
“They will be able to learn how each item can be used and what type of sensory input it provides,” she explained. “The letters will be used to set up a spelling station and in a small group setting using a hands-on approach. The Velcro and lamination packets will allow me to make materials that are durable and reusable my students would be able to manipulate independently with their hands.”
In all, Sammartino’s project has a goal of $266. If you would like to donate to the project, click here.
