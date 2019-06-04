Boil water advisory issued for hundreds in Murrayville area

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A water main break has around 400 households in the Murrayville area under a boil water advisory Monday night.
According to a Cape Fear Public Utility Authority news release, customer from 6000 to 6400 Murrayville Road are affected as well as people living in the following areas: Hansbrough Farms, Brookside Gardens, Murrayville Crossing, Rockwell Road, Five Acre Road, Neil Court, Cricket Court, Pine Knoll Road, Meadowood Drive, Candlewood Road, Ferndale Court, Woodberry Court, Welsh Way, and Springhill Road.
CFPUA crews are on the scene and hope to restore normal water pressure soon.
During the boil water advisory, customers are asked to boil water for one minute prior to consumption. This includes water used for drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption and preparing baby formula.
There is no need to boil water for showering or bathing.
