Boil water advisory issued for hundreds in Murrayville area

According to a Cape Fear Public Utility Authority news release, customer from 6000 to 6400 Murrayville Road are affected as well as people living in the following areas: Hansbrough Farms, Brookside Gardens, Murrayville Crossing, Rockwell Road, Five Acre Road, Neil Court, Cricket Court, Pine Knoll Road, Meadowood Drive, Candlewood Road, Ferndale Court, Woodberry Court, Welsh Way, and Springhill Road.