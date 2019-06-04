Body of Elizabethtown man found in pond

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The body of an Elizabethtown man was found floating in a small pond Monday afternoon.
A resident in the 2800 block of Mercer Mill Brown Marsh Road called 911 at approximately 4:30 p.m. to report a body floating in the pond behind her residence.
According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, the body was identified as 54-year-old Rick Stringfield.
Investigators say Stringfield was last seen Saturday afternoon in the neighborhood and had not been reported missing.
Stringfield’s residence is in the 3000 block of Mercer Mill Brown Marsh Road.
The sheriff’s office says there were no initial signs of foul play at the time the body was recovered. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.
