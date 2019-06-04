Ashley High School students honored for completing I Can Do It! program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A New Hanover County high school honored students Tuesday at its first I Can Do It! Presidential Active Lifestyle Awards (PALA) event.
The ceremony recognizing 28 students with and without disabilities was held at Ashley High School.
I Can Do It! links peer partners with students with disabilities to increase physical activity levels and address childhood obesity and Type II diabetes.
During an eight-week stretch for five days a week, individuals participated in an hour of physical activity during physical education classes to complete the program and earn the PALA certificate.
Ashley is one of several schools that took part in the I Can Do It! initiative. North Carolina was one of eight states to implement the program this year.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.