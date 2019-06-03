Wilmington restaurant announces air date for ‘Man v. Food’ episode

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington restaurant's food challenge will be televised next month.
The Pierogi Challenge at Joe’s Oasis in Monkey Junction was filmed in February for the Cooking Channel’s Man v. Food program.
On its website, Joe’s Oasis said the episode is scheduled to air on July 9.
To complete the Pierogi Challenge, customers have to eat a 2.5-pound pierogi in 30 minutes. If they don’t finish it, they have to pay $35.
For more information on Man v. Food, click here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.