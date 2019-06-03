Sunset Beach police looking for man wanted in hit-and-run

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Sunset Beach police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Shallotte man they say backed into another man with his car in a drug store parking lot last week.
According to a Facebook post by the Sunset Beach Police Department, 23-year-old Jacob Tyler Cortes is wanted on four felony charges and a misdemeanor charge for an incident which took place Thursday at Walgreen’s.
Police say Cortes, two women and another man were involved in the incident.
The unknown man allegedly stole an item from a car in the parking lot. When the owner of the car approached Cortes, he is accused of backing into the victim and knocking him down.
The suspects then reportedly fled the area.
Officials say the victim suffered minor injuries.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cortes is asked to contact Sunset Beach police at 910-579-6297.
