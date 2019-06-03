State wraps its case in trial for man accused of killing 2-year-old in crash while high on heroin

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After several days of testimony, the state wrapped its case Monday in the trial against a driver accused of killing a boy just before his third birthday.
Prosecutors say Jonathan Alexander Hayes, 24, was weaving in and out of his lane while driving southbound on Independence Boulevard on Nov. 1 2016. Hayes rear-ended a stopped car, also traveling southbound, that was occupied by 2-year-old Mason Richardson, his parents, and brother at the intersection with Oleander Drive.
Jonathan Hayes, is charged with second degree murder in Mason’s death.
Prosecutors believe he was under the influence of heroin at the time of that crash.
Dozens testified on behalf of the state, and on Monday, three of Hayes’ prior driving offenses were revealed to the jury. Hayes had been charged and convicted of three previous DWIs before the crash.
Hayes had a total 14 criminal cases brought against him between 2009 and the Nov. 1, 2016 crash.
On Monday, the defense began making its case and Hayes waived his right to testify.
Trial proceedings stopped at noon Monday so the jury could be taken back to Onslow County. The defense will resume its case Tuesday morning.
