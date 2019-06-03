Report: Wilmington has second fastest growing rate for rent among medium-size cities

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Rental costs have increased 4.7 percent in Wilmington over the last year, according to a report from ApartmentList.com.
That’s the second fastest growth rate for rent costs among the nation’s medium-sized cities.
The 4.7 percent increase is significantly higher than the state (2.8 percent) and national (1.5) averages.
According to the website, median rents in the Port City currently stand at $770 for a one-bedroom apartment and $970 for a two-bedroom.
Wilmington wasn’t the only city in the state to see a significant increase in rental costs over the last year. High Point (4.5 percent), Cary (4.5) and Durham (3.7) all had year-to-year increases above the state average.
