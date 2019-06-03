National Weather Service surveys severe thunderstorm damage

SOUTHEASTERN N.C. (WECT) - Several severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Sunday across the Cape Fear Region.
In New Hanover County, thousands were without power for several hours. Duke Energy had all power restored by Monday.
These storms produced winds 40-60 mph, frequent lighting and quarter-sized hail.
This storm did not tighten up enough to issue a tornado warning, but straight line winds from the thunderstorm caused some damage.
“Three panels on our fence were pushed over and our steel flag pole bent in half,” says Mary Ward, who lives the Myrtle Grove community. “This was more damage than we saw from Hurricane Florence.”
Lead warning coordinator for the National Weather Service, Steve Pfaff, says these winds can cause just as much damage as some weak tornadoes.
“You can have trees down in a severe thunderstorm just like a tornado,” Pfaff said. "It’s important to seek that safe place in your house when severe weather threatens.”
Radar can tell meteorologists if there is rotation within a storm, but on ground survey is what determines whether a tornado touched down.
NWS depends on trained weather spotters to report funnel clouds and tornadoes. After a storm, NWS also asks the public to give a detailed location of damage to determine if a storm produced a tornado.
There are several indicators to tell the difference between straight line and tornado damage.
Straight line winds (also referred to as a microburst):
- Rain, hail and winds that descend from the base of a thunderstorm. Once that hits the ground, it expands out as a straight line.
- Straight line winds also happen in a larger area, and debris is in a clear direction.
Tornado:
- A tornado is a column of rotating air that descends from a thunderstorm.
- Tornado damage is usually in a localized area, and debris is scattered around unorganized.
