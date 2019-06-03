Man arrested in connection to shooting on Memorial Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection to a shooting on Memorial Day in Wilmington.
Zion Roland, 18, was arrested Saturday and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
He was booked under a $50,000 bond.
According to Sgt. Leslie Irving with the Wilmington Police Department, Roland and another man were involved in an altercation in the area of N. 30th Street and Princess Place Drive shortly before 3 p.m. on March 27.
Roland allegedly pulled out a gun and fired it toward the other man.
The victim was not injured in the shooting.
Roland was identified as the shooter shortly after the incident, Sgt. Irving said. He was arrested in the area of Mosley St. on Saturday after being identified by an officer.
