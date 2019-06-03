First Alert Forecast: seasonable warmth at home, tropics may be “heating up”

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Hi on a Monday afternoon! Hope you’ve been enjoying the mellow-mild start to June after that blistering-hot finish to May! Odds for still-needed rain perk up in the latter portions of your seven-day forecast but, right now, enjoy some pleasant late spring / early summer weather for...
Monday: partly sunny, 20% chance of a pop-up shower or storm, north winds mainly 5-15 mph, afternoon high temperatures mainly in the upper 80s.
Monday night: mostly clear, 0-10% shower or storm chances, northeast winds mainly 0-10 mph, overnight lows in the cool-ish lower and middle 60s.
Tuesday: mostly sunny, 0-10% shower chances, winds mainly 0-10 mph from the northeast or southeast, afternoon high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s.
Later in the week: temperatures, humidity levels, and scattered shower and thunderstorm chances are set to ramp back up. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 with 40-50% storm chances through the weekend and early next week.
Check out your seven-day forecast here or, anytime, for any ZIP Code, tap into your full, tailored ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App...
