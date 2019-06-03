CFCC facing $2 million budget cut

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Another big budget shortfall at Cape Fear Community College is forcing administrators to get creative to make up for the deficit. After overcoming a $1.5 million budget shortfall last fiscal year, the college is projecting a $2 million shortfall this year.
State funding for community colleges is based on past enrollment, and with a booming economy, more people have jobs and enrollment at CFCC has been down in recent years.
“The funding we expect to receive this year is based on enrollment figures from two years ago,” CFCC Spokeswoman Sonya Johnson explained. “As a result [of the budget shortfall], we are closely evaluating each vacant position.”
Johnson said they are not renewing three full-time positions in programs that had persistently low enrollment and/or completion rates, or where jobs in the related field are no longer readily available. Another eight to ten faculty members are expected to retire in the coming months, and the college may leave some of those positions vacant to save money.
In addition to not renewing positions, some 12-month faculty members are being shifted to nine or ten-month schedules, which will include a salary cut.
School officials mentioned that there was a real estate curriculum program that did not have enough students enrolled in it to justify maintaining the program. In the future, CFCC plans to offer a continuing education program for real estate training, but not a curriculum program.
Overall, CFCC is shifting gears to offer more continuing education programs. CFCC Trustee and Finance Chairman Louis Burney told WECT a relatively new program to train lineman has been particularly successful. He says lucrative jobs are available locally in that field as soon as students graduate.
“If they’re willing to travel, those guys can make six figures in five years,” Burney said of employment opportunities with companies like Duke Energy and Spectrum Cable.
Burney also said that CFCC has just received accreditation for its new Veterinary Tech program.
“Enrollment is on the way back up, but it will be a while before that helps the budget,” Burney explained.
One ancillary program that is feeling the pinch from the budget cuts is CFCC’s Bonnie Sanders Burney Child Development Center - a renowned early education program designed that is especially popular with working professionals in downtown Wilmington. There is a wait list for the 60 available spots in the coveted program.
Concerned parents with children in the program tell WECT two full-time preschool teacher positions have recently been eliminated, as well as a part-time kitchen assistant who used to help heat the children’s lunches. Effective June 17, parents say children will no longer be allowed to send lunches that require refrigeration or heating.
Due to recent teacher vacancies, parents said, administrators who usually man the front desk have had to leave their post to fill-in in the classroom, creating security concerns for people being able to access the building who are not authorized to be there.
Trustee Burney says the school is working hard to make the Child Development Center more fiscally sound in a way that won’t negatively impact the children, but he said some cuts were a financial necessity.
“We were losing $100,000 on [the Child Development Center] at one point,” Burney said. “They don’t make money on that school. The goal is to break even, and we’re hoping to be there in two years.”
CFCC President Jim Morton said they use to be able to carry over losses from the Child Development Center from year to year, but a recent change in state law no longer allows that, forcing them to address the budget shortfalls. The college recently implemented an $8 per month tuition hike per preschooler to help with the revenue issues, and they are also moving to prioritize full-time child care versus part-time care to generate more income.
Parents of children enrolled at the center were concerned enough about recent changes that Morton hosted a meeting late last week to discuss specific issues, and get parents feedback on the best direction for the Child Development Center. Morton said his staff is now reevaluating planned staffing cuts at the preschool, and will see if there is a way to restore at least some of the positions.
