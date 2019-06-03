Cape Fear Literacy Council seeks to bridge the digital divide

Nancy Woolley, the Adult Literacy Director for the Cape Fear Literacy Council, points out that the majority of the students in the program are about 40 years of age or older, including seniors, who never learned computer training. Wooley explains that she has students who “have owned their own business, but always had an administrative assistant and never really learned how to use the computer themselves, so now they’re in a position all of a sudden where they need that skill set.”