Winning Powerball jackpot ticket sold in North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Someone in North Carolina won $344.6 million, according to the NC Education Lottery.
The winning ticket was reportedly sold at a Carlie C’s IGA in Hope Mills in Cumberland County.
One lucky ticket holder won big with 6-15-34-45-52 and the Powerball was 8. Someone out there matched all six numbers in the drawing.
“This is a life-changing event and we’re excited that someone in North Carolina won this jackpot,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Our advice to the winner is to sign that ticket to establish your ownership of it and then secure it in a safe place. Then, take your time and put together a plan with the help of financial and legal advisers for how you would like to claim your prize.”
The winner is entitled to an estimated annuity of $344.6 million paid in 30 payments over 29 years or a lump sum payment of $223.3 million. They have 180 days to claim the prize.
According to the lottery, this is the fifth time that North Carolina has had a Powerball jackpot winner and the seventh time someone in the state has won either a Powerball or Mega Millions jackpot.
