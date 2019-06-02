Teen girl swimming at NC beach bitten by animal, possibly a shark

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) -- Officials in Atlantic Beach say they responded to an animal bite on Sunday at Fort Macon State Park.
Just after noon, a 17-year-old girl was bitten while swimming at the beach.
EMS officials said she had severe injuries to her leg and hands from a marine animal bite.
A Fort Macon State Park ranger said sharks were seen in the surf just after the incident and the bite was from a shark.
"It had to be a shark -- it was too big to be a fish," Park Ranger Paul Terry told CBS 17.
Terry also said that at least two sharks could be swimming in the water just after the incident.
Atlantic Beach Fire Department Paramedics immediately transported the girl to an awaiting East Care Helicopter at Carteret Health Care where she was flown to Vidant Medical Center.
The patient sustained deep cuts to her leg, pelvic, and hand areas.
Atlantic Beach Fire Department cannot confirm what type of marine life was involved until further information is received from specialists and marine biologists, officials said.
