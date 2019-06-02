South Caldwell wins first title with 7-5 extra inning win over Hoggard softball in championship Game 3

The Vikings hung up a four-spot in the bottom of the fourth, piecing together a rally that saw the first four batters reach base. Jesse Mathis opened the frame with a double to left, the Skyler Walker was hit by a pitch before Isabella Colbert singled to right to load the bases. Then Royal drew a walk to push the first run of the inning across and draw the Vikings within one at 3-2. After an infield fly, Kira Soodek drew a walk to push another run across and tie the game before Icess Tresvik slapped a single to right that plated two runs and put the Vikings in front 5-3.