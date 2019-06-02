South Caldwell wins first title with 7-5 extra inning win over Hoggard softball in championship Game 3

RALEIGH, N.C. (NCHSAA) South Caldwell scrapped and clawed their way into a Game 3 with a come-from-behind victory in the second game of the series. In Game 3, the Spartans, once again, found themselves trailing Hoggard, but battled back to even the game and force extra innings for the second time in the series. South Caldwell prevailed, 7-5 in eight innings, Hanson drove a one-out single to center field plating two runs to win the school’s first Softball State Championship.
Regan Weisner was selected as the series’ Most Valuable Player, providing South Caldwell with three RBI’s on 2 for 4 from the plate in the third and final game of the series. Weisner also added two hits and two RBI’s in the first game of the series, helping to force the series opener to extra innings.
Hoggard jumped out to an early lead once again, snatching a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second with a homer to center by Allie Royal. South Caldwell responded in the third with a two-run double by Weisner with two outs in the inning to surge in front 2-1. The Spartans tacked on one more in the fourth with Hall drawing a bases loaded walk in with two outs to put South Caldwell up 3-1.
The Vikings hung up a four-spot in the bottom of the fourth, piecing together a rally that saw the first four batters reach base. Jesse Mathis opened the frame with a double to left, the Skyler Walker was hit by a pitch before Isabella Colbert singled to right to load the bases. Then Royal drew a walk to push the first run of the inning across and draw the Vikings within one at 3-2. After an infield fly, Kira Soodek drew a walk to push another run across and tie the game before Icess Tresvik slapped a single to right that plated two runs and put the Vikings in front 5-3.
South Caldwell got a run back in the fifth when Katie Wright crossed the plate on a Viking error. Then Weisner picked up her third RBI of the game blasting a triple to right that scored Jenna Pittman and tied the game at five.
Hoggard completed the year with a record of 20-9. The Vikings reached the State Championship Tournament for the second time in school history and first time since 2001 in the Double-Elimination era.
South Caldwell finished the season 25-5. They won the Western Regional Championship for the second time in program history and the second straight year. The Spartans claimed the school’s first Softball State Championship.
