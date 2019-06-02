Same space, new place: Downtown adds new hotel in its Historic District

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 3 years ago, Arrive Hotels made a plan to renovate and replace what is formerly known as The Wilmingtonian.
The 50-room boutique hotel boasts a trendy look inside of it rooms and a popular new restaurant that has been open for around a month named, Dram Yard.
Local officials said they couldn’t be more grateful to owners for immersing themselves in the downtown community, instead of building on the outskirts.
Hotels have played a significant role in the community since Hurricane Florence hit, September 2018. Many of them have taken on the role as housing for those who have been displaced from their homes.
Mayor Bill Saffo adds, hotels in the area are not only a significant part for tourism, but housing as well.
“They play a very vital role and important role in our community in the after math of the hurricane especially, especially when people get displaced," said Saffo. "And more importantly for tourism for the aftermath of the hurricane, when people start coming back into your city, and take a look at your city, and enjoy the outdoors here, they want to come here.”
The hotel had a soft opening in past weeks to friends and family, but is now open to the general public on 101 S. 2nd St.
