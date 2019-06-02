Ocean Isle Beach rescue group shares video of sunset sea turtle crawl

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Ocean Isle Beach Sea Turtle Protection Organization posted stunning shots Saturday of a sea turtle climbing ashore as the sun set.
The mother turtle was on the beach for nearly three hours digging her nest and laying her eggs.
Volunteers got to the scene right after the video was captured. The turtle group says if she had been frightened in any way, she would have abandoned the nest. Luckily, everyone on the beach kept their distance and were able to learn and enjoy the magic.
Environmentalists say you can help keep turtles safe by knocking over sandcastles and filling in holes on the beach when you’re done for the day, cleaning up your trash and keeping the beach dark at night to allow the animals to navigate the shore.
