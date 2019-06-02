New Hanover baseball wins back-to-back 3A state championships

The Wildcats put the game out of reach in the top of the seventh as they exploded for three runs. Alec Cortner reached on an error to begin the inning, and after a sacrifice bunt moved him to second, Blake Walston lined a ball over the center fielder to bring him around and put New Hanover up 2-0. Marvin Ridge pulled their starting pitcher, Tyler Hall, replacing him with Drew Cognac. On the next pitch Smith hammered a ball out down the left field line to put New Hanover up 4-0.