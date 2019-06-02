New Hanover baseball wins back-to-back 3A state championships

ZEBULON, N.C. (NCHSAA) - The New Hanover Wildcats claimed their second straight NCHSAA 3A Baseball State Championship as they closed out the series against Marvin Ridge with a 4-0 win in Game 2. Alex Sniffen was electric on the mound in the series finale, posting a complete game shutout, scattering six hits and a walk while striking out nine.
Sniffen was named the series Most Valuable Player for his contributions in the series. In addition to his pitching line in Game 2, Sniffen was 1 for 4 at the plate in the finale. In the series opener, he was 2 for 3 at the dish, with a walk and an RBI, as he hit a towering homer to left that smashed into the jumbotron about three-quarters of the way up the video board.
New Hanover only managed two hits through the first three innings, without plating a run. However, Marvin Ridge was not able to get anything going during those frames either. In the fourth, New Hanover broke through as Kyle Smith drew a leadoff walk before Sniffen singled to center. Chase Nixon smacked a liner to center with one out to drive in Smith and give New Hanover a 1-0 lead.
The Wildcats put the game out of reach in the top of the seventh as they exploded for three runs. Alec Cortner reached on an error to begin the inning, and after a sacrifice bunt moved him to second, Blake Walston lined a ball over the center fielder to bring him around and put New Hanover up 2-0. Marvin Ridge pulled their starting pitcher, Tyler Hall, replacing him with Drew Cognac. On the next pitch Smith hammered a ball out down the left field line to put New Hanover up 4-0.
Marvin Ridge finished the season 24-8. The Mavericks won the Western Regional Championship for the third time in program history, and first time since back-to-back State Championship wins in 2015 and 2016. They appeared in the program’s third NCHSAA State Championship Series.
New Hanover completed the year 28-2. The Wildcats won the Eastern Regional Championship for the seventh time in program history. They won the school’s fourth State Championship in Baseball, their second in a row. New Hanover made their third consecutive appearance in the NCHSAA State Baseball Championship Series dating back to their 2017 appearance in the 4A Championship Series.