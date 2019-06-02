National Weather Service holds hurricane preparedness talk

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - National Weather Service meteorologist Tim Armstrong spoke at the Cape Fear Museum Sunday, about being prepared for the hurricane season that started June 1.
“There’s a lot of things you can do around your house right now in terms of preparing food and water for three to seven days," said Armstrong. "Go ahead and repair gutters or minor roof damage that maybe you still have left from Florence to get your home ready for whats going to be a storm at some point in the future. We know it’s coming so, you might as well get ready for it.”
According to the National Weather Service, the Atlantic Ocean is set to see an average number of storms this hurricane season, which is anywhere from nine to 15 named storms. Also, two to four of those storms are expected to make landfall, although, where can not be determined until three to five days before the storm hits.
Armstrong said there are preventative measures like formulating evacuation plans that can be taken to avoid getting into any trouble if a hurricane does hit the Cape Fear area.
“When emergency management tells you its time to evacuate for a big storm, where are you going to go Is it staying with relatives in Raleigh or Charlotte, for example? Think about the routes you’re going to take to get there,” said Armstrong.
