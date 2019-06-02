Hoggard softball to play South Caldwell in game three Sunday

South Caldwell opened the scoring with a single tally in the third when Jasmine Hall homered to left with one out in the fourth to put them up 1-0. Hoggard responded immediately in the top of the fourth with Isabella Colbert leading the inning off with an infield single, moving to second on a two-out single by Kira Soodek. Then Icess Tresvik doubled to left to plate both runners and put the Vikings in front 2-1.