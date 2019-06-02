Hoggard softball to play South Caldwell in game three Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (NCHSAA) - South Caldwell managed a come-from-behind win in Game 2 to force a decisive Game 3 tomorrow, thanks to a walk-off single by Addison Blair in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Spartans a 3-2 lead.
South Caldwell opened the scoring with a single tally in the third when Jasmine Hall homered to left with one out in the fourth to put them up 1-0. Hoggard responded immediately in the top of the fourth with Isabella Colbert leading the inning off with an infield single, moving to second on a two-out single by Kira Soodek. Then Icess Tresvik doubled to left to plate both runners and put the Vikings in front 2-1.
The Spartans got even in the bottom of the fourth when Kenley Jackson was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. She was sacrificed to second and then scored on an error by the center fielder which tied the game at two.
The two teams held each other scoreless until the bottom of the seventh when Ciara Hanson singled to right to open the frame for South Caldwell. Katie Wright successfully sacrificed her to second, and she took third on a wild pitch, setting the table for Blair’s walk-off single.
The win by South Caldwell forces a third and final game in the 4A Softball State Championship series. The two teams are slated to meet at 1:00 p.m. tomorrow, Sunday, June 2 at Dail Softball Stadium on the campus of NC State University to decide the series.