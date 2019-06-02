Gator spotted in surf at Topsail Island

Gator spotted in surf at Topsail Island
Beachgoers watch as the alligator lays in the surf Saturday at Topsail Island (Source: Jacalyn Young)
By Kendall McGee | June 2, 2019 at 1:44 PM EDT - Updated June 2 at 1:44 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As alligator mating season kicks into full gear, we can add the beach to the latest list of odd places the animals have turned up.

Visitors at Topsail Island watched as an alligator lounged on the beach in the Hampton Colony Saturday afternoon.

(Source: Alyssa Cross)
(Source: Alyssa Cross) (Source: Alyssa Cross)

Though finding alligators on the beach is very rare, its not unheard of.

According to wildlife officials, alligators tend to prefer fresh to brackish waters, although they can tolerate higher levels of salinity for short periods of time.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.