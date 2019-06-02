First Alert Forecast: temperatures seasonably warm for first week of June

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! Lingering low pressure will only keep shower and storm chances modest for the start of the week. Your First Alert Forecast highlights the following for the next 24-36 hours:
Sunday: Look for mostly sunny skies, and searing temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s amid south breezes. Shower and storm chances will range from 20-30%.
Sunday night: A leftover shower is possible early, otherwise expect partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will be a bit more mild-- with upper 60s to about 70s as the trend.
Monday: Expect abundant sunshine to return with temperatures in the upper 80s in the afternoon. A stray shower or storm is possible.
A look into the Atlantic basin this morning shows some stirring with an area of low pressure on the western Yucatan Peninsula. Odds for development are low to medium in the next 2-5 days, and favorable for development as it stays over the water. To get prepared for the season ahead, be sure to check out and update your Hurricane preparedness kit with the resources available on our First Alert Hurricane Page.
Thanks for trusting your First Alert Forecast for the next seven days right here and your ten-day forecast - tailored to your ZIP Code - on the WECT Weather App!
