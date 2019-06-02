First Alert Forecast: sunny and cooler to start the work week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! Hopefully you have enjoyed the first weekend of June!
Rain Chances: For the rest of the evening we’ll continue to see partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of an isolated shower or storm. Nothing widespread, but some lucky gardens could use a drink! Lots of sun to start off the week, only a 10% chance for Monday and Tuesday. Our next chance of seeing some heavy showers and storms will be later in the week with a 40% chance though the weekend.
Temperatures: A cold front will cross the Cape Fear region Monday dropping temperatures into the mid 80s for Monday, and low 80s for Tuesday. Which is closer to the average for this time of year! A steady climb back into the upper 80s ending out the work week. Good news here is this cold front will be dropping dew point temperatures into the low 60s and upper 50s.. meaning it’s not going to be as muggy and humid outside!
Tropics: The National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on an area of low pressure in the Bay of Campeche, west of the Yucatan Peninsula. It’s a disorganized storm, however the odds of development in the next 2-5 days is 60%. It is moving slowly WNW. To get prepared for the season ahead, be sure to check out and update your Hurricane preparedness kit with the resources available on our First Alert Hurricane Page.
Here’s a look at your 7 Day Planning Forecast for the Wilmington Metro. On the WECT First Alert Weather app you can expand this out to 10 days and also have your specific forecast for your zipcode:
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.