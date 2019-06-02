Dock Dogs agility competition makes its way to local area

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Dock Dogs, a national competition that tests the agility of man’s best friend, had its most recent competition in Leland this weekend.
The competition brought out long time competitors, as well as first-timers. Both say the competition allows them to bond and build confidence with their four-legged-friends.
“Bringing them out and kind of building confidence with your dog, building up the trust and getting the dog into the water," said Thomas Boyd, vet manager and emcee of the event. "Its just a really good thing for the dog, especially building trust, for sure.”
Competitors will keep getting opportunities to show off their skills until the end of 2019 when the national competition comes in to play.
