Columbus Co. teacher, husband die in crash on NC 905

NAKINA, N.C. (WECT) - State highway patrol responded to Highway 905 near Poley Bridge Church Road Friday around 6:30 p.m. after two cars crashed head on.
The collision happened when a male driving on highway 905 swerved into oncoming traffic. A female driver traveling in the opposite direction tried to avoid hitting the driver, but the two cars hit head on.
The female driver’s father, Donald Timmons, 41, died at the scene, according the the highway patrol. The female driver’s stepmother, 51-year-old Jolena Joy Long Timmons, died later that night in the hospital. The female driver and her boyfriend were recovering at the hospital as of Sunday.
The male driver was airlifted to Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach to be treated for his injuries. According to troopers, he’s accused of driving under the influence, but the matter is still under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.
The couple who died were from Clarendon. According to a post from South Columbus High School, Joy was a faculty member in the high school’s arts department.
“Please pray for the Stallion Administration, Faculty, Staff and Students, as well as the Joy and Brad Timmons’ families as we struggle through the loss of these two very special people,” the school said in the post.
Funeral services for the couple will be held Thursday, June 6, at 11 a.m. in the South Columbus High School Auditorium. Burial will follow in the Myrtle Green Cemetery, according to Inman Ward Funeral Home.
