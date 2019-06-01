Yard sales June 1

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -
New Hanover County
6 a.m. - ?
1401 South College Road, Wilmington (Wesley United Methodist Church)
Over 200 families selling tools, sporting equipment, clothing and furniture
7 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Bramble Court, Castle Hayne
Multi-Family Yard Sale, household goods, books, furniture, clothes, shoes, tools, seasonal decorations and much more.
8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Snows Cut Landing, Wilmington (off of Carolina Beach Road in Seabreeze, right before the bridge to the island)
Community Yard Sale
8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
3608 Pine Bark Court, Wilmington
Household good, art supplies, electronics, men’s and women’s size 2x clothes, EO, Pampered Chef, MORE !
9 a.m.- 1 p.m.
317 Wild Rice Way, Wilmington rain or shine! (indoor)
Designer yard sale! Great stuff cheap! Furniture, appliances, electronics, clothes, textiles (curtains, blankets, pillows, rugs) home decor galore clothes, kitchen, kids and more! Many items still with tags. 2500 sq ft of goods being sold!
8 a.m. -? (Cancelled if rain)
630 Aquarius Drive, Wilmington (Bayshore Estates)
Multi family, furniture, household, and many other items
7 a.m. – 12 p.m.
3844 Sylvan Drive, Wilmington
Moving Sale! Tons of furniture, toys, and “stuff”
7 a.m. – 12 p.m.
3202 Alex Trask Drive, Castle Hayne (Ivywood/Runnymeade sudvision)
Multi family, community yard sale to many items to list!! A little bit of everything
7 a.m. - ?
6921 Haberdeen Drive, Wilmington
Collectibles, clothes, CD’s, DVD’s, microwave and odds and ends
7 a.m. – 1 p.m.
9086 Black Chestnut Drive, Wilmington
Trailer, self-propel bush hog walk behind, boat, furniture, clothes, dishes, tools, organ, and a lot more
7:30 a.m. - ?
207 Long John Silver Drive, Wilmington
Kids clothes, adult clothes, decor, side tables, and more
9 a.m. - ?
Tanbridge Park - 1 mile in from Eastwood Road, Wilmington
Tanbridge Park Community Yard Sale - 10 plus houses participating - Oriental rugs, recliners, dresser, end table, lamps, mini refrigerator, iPad & Nook, golf clubs, Recumbent bike, clothing, housewares and more
Brunswick County
8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
1099 Clubview Lane, Carolina Shores. Office equipment, bedroom set, furniture, homemade baked goods, Hallmark Christmas ornaments, homemade dog treats, hot dogs from 10am to noon and much more, over 20 vendors
7 a.m. - 11 a.m.
8772 Lanvale Oaks Dr. NE, Leland
Clothes, futon, garbage disposal, books and more
Pender County
7 a.m. - ?
102 Royal Oak Drive, Hampstead
Misc,Auto Parts, Luggage, Tools, Car and Truck Parts
