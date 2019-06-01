UNCW baseball’s season comes to an end with loss to Tennessee

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The Mark Scalf coaching era came to an end on Saturday as UNCW fell to Tennessee, 10-3, in an elimination game at the NCAA Chapel Hill Regional at Boshamer Stadium.
The Vols (39-20) face the loser of Saturday’s Liberty and North Carolina game on Sunday. The Seahawks (32-31) saw their season come to an end.
Ricky Martinez collected three hits and scored three runs while Connor Pavolony delivered a grand slam in a five-run eighth inning that gave UT a 10-1 lead.
Garrett Crochet (5-3) picked up the win in relief, going 2.1 shutout innings. Seahawk starter Landen Roupp (6-3) was saddled with the loss despite allowing just two earned runs over 5.2 innings.
Noah Liles had two hits, including a double, and scored the only run for the Seahawks. Greg Jones added two hits and drove in three runs.
The Seahawks failed to win a game in a regional for the first time in 10 appearances.
Scalf retires as UNCW’s all-time leader in wins with 941, which is also the highest total in both the UNCW athletics department and the Colonial Athletic Association.