Tar Heels score two runs in the 9th to beat Diamond Hawks in NCAA regional

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina rallied with a pair of runs in the bottom of the ninth to beat UNCW, 7-6, in the opening game of the Chapel Hill Regional on Friday at Boshamer Stadium.
The winning run came across on a failed suicide squeeze attempt as Danny Serretti scored on an errant throw for the winning run. The Tar Heels improved to 43-17 while the Seahawks dipped to 32-29.
Chris Thorburn and Noah Bridges had three hits apiece for the Seahawks, who rallied in the top of the ninth with two runs to take a 6-5 lead into the bottom of the inning. Bridges, who also homered, drove in two runs and
Matt Suggs added two doubles and a pair of runs batted in. Ike Freeman had a pair of RBI singles while Dallas Tessar gave UNCW a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second with a two-run homer, his first of the season. UNC’s Aaron Sabato homered to lead off the bottom of the ninth to tie the game. UNC reliever Austin Love (7-4) earned the win while
Henry Ryan (4-5) was tagged with the loss. The Seahawks play the loser of Tennessee and Liberty in an elimination game on Saturday.
Time for that game will be announced later Friday night.
