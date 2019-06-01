Perdue recalls more than 31,000 pounds of chicken

BRIDGEWATER, V.A. (WECT) - Perdue Foods has recalled 31,703 pounds of ready to eat chicken because they could be contaminated with extraneous material, according to the USDA.
The warning was released at 8 p.m. Friday night after receiving customer complaints. According to Perdue, the products were produced on March 21, and could contain pieces of bone.
The following products are subject to recall:
- 11.2 oz. plastic trays containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS – GLUTEN FREE” with a “USE BY MAY 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-001437 on the label.
- 12 oz. plastic trays containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS – WHOLE GRAIN” with a “USE BY MAY 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-001642 on the label.
- 12 oz. plastic trays containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST STRIPS – WHOLE GRAIN” with a “USE BY MAY 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-002656 on the label.
- 10-lb. bulk boxes of “Chef Quik Breaded Chicken Tenders Boneless Tender Shaped Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat” with Case Code 22143 on the label.
- 10-lb. bulk boxes of “Chef Quik Chicken Breast Strips Strip Shaped Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat” with Case Code 77265 on the label.
Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.