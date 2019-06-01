New walking trail makes it safer for an evening stroll

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Mayfaire and New Hanover County Regional Medical Center partnered to add a new walking trail to the area.
The 2.8-mile trail goes around the Mayfaire shopping center and passes through the Regal Cinemas at about the halfway point.
The ribbon cutting ceremony brought out many residents who are avid walkers. These residents said they love it mostly because they are able to walk at all times of day and feel safer through the night.
“Its safe, you know, you can walk it day or night because its well-lit," said Sharon Minor, a resident of the area. "You just feel really safe here, so that’s important to everyone and it’s just encouraging to people to get out.”
Officials from NHRMC say the partnership is particularly beneficial because it helps them promote their brand of an active lifestyle, and give the area something they needed.
“Walking is just a great way to start exercising. Regardless of your fitness level, you can get out here and start making a difference. Every step that you take leads to better health,” said Director of Marketing at New Hanover Regional Medical Center Carolyn Fisher.
