New Hanover and Hoggard state championship series schedule changes

3A Baseball State Championship (Best-of-Three) – New Hanover vs. Marvin Ridge
Five County Stadium – Zebulon, NC
Game 1 – Saturday, June 1, @ 2:00 p.m.
Game 2 – Saturday, June 1, @ 8:00 p.m.
Game 3 – TBD (if necessary) –
4A Softball State Championship (Best-of-Three) – South Caldwell vs. Hoggard
Dail Softball Stadium – NC State University – Raleigh, NC
Game 1 – Suspended in the Bottom of the Third, with two on and two outs, Hoggard batting and leading 2-1. Will resume Saturday, June 1, @ 11:00 a.m.
Game 2 – Saturday, June 1, @ 5:00 p.m.
Game 3 – TBD (if necessary)
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.