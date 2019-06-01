New Hanover and Hoggard state championship series schedule changes

New Hanover and Hoggard state championship series schedule changes
State championship series schedule changes (Source: WECT)
By John Smist | May 31, 2019 at 10:50 PM EDT - Updated May 31 at 10:50 PM

3A Baseball State Championship (Best-of-Three) – New Hanover vs. Marvin Ridge

Five County Stadium – Zebulon, NC

Game 1 – Saturday, June 1, @ 2:00 p.m.

Game 2 – Saturday, June 1, @ 8:00 p.m.

Game 3 – TBD (if necessary) –

4A Softball State Championship (Best-of-Three) – South Caldwell vs. Hoggard

Dail Softball Stadium – NC State University – Raleigh, NC

Game 1 – Suspended in the Bottom of the Third, with two on and two outs, Hoggard batting and leading 2-1. Will resume Saturday, June 1, @ 11:00 a.m.

Game 2 – Saturday, June 1, @ 5:00 p.m.

Game 3 – TBD (if necessary)

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.